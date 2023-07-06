Sri Aurobindo School of Integral Education, Sector 27, Chandigarh, organised a first-aid seminar for teachers. The seminar was led by Dr Simmi Mahajan, a renowned certified first-aid trainer. The objective of the seminar was to equip the teachers with essential knowledge and skills in handling emergency situations effectively. She commenced the session by providing an overview of the importance of first-aid and its potential to save lives during critical situations. She emphasised the significance of prompt and appropriate responses in emergencies, which can greatly influence the outcome for the injured or ill students during school hours. The seminar covered basic first-aid techniques, including wound care, bandaging, immobilisation of fractures, and treatment for burns and insect bites, and common medical emergencies such as fainting, heat stroke, nose bleeding, dehydration. Dr Mahajan also demonstrated the correct procedures for performing CPR on an adult using a medical manikin. The teachers also practiced their CPR strokes to gain practical experience. They were provided with common knowledge about the respiratory system so that they can attempt to aid the students.