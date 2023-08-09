First aid training at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

A training session on medical emergencies was conducted for the First Aid Brigade in the school. Students were provided with essential knowledge about the basics, objectives and principles of first aid. They were introduced to the crucial duties and responsibilities of a ‘First Aider’, emphasising the significance of prompt and effective action during emergencies. One of the key topics covered in the training was the management of syncope, a sudden loss of consciousness caused by a temporary drop in blood flow to the brain. Practical demonstrations were conducted to showcase effective management techniques for syncope, equipping the students with the confidence to act decisively if they encounter such incidents.