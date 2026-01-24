First edition of RIMTMUN-2026 at RIMT World School, Manimajra

The first edition of RIMTMUN 2026, themed on the electrifying world of 'Stranger Things', unfolded as a spectacular two-day celebration of diplomacy, debate and youth leadership at RIMT World School, Manimajra. With the participation of over 350 delegates from reputed schools across the Tricity, the event set a remarkable benchmark in its very first year. The conference featured 11 diverse and engaging committees, including UNHRC, UNCSW, UNICEF, AIPPM, HCC, Bollywood Cabinet, Stranger Things Committee, ITHSP, IPL 1, IPL 2 and IP, each witnessing intense discussions, critical thinking and passionate deliberations over two days. The opening ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Vivek Atray, a renowned motivational and TEDx speaker, whose address inspired young delegates to think beyond boundaries. The event was further enriched by the words of the principal, Rajni Wasan, whose guidance continues to be a source of strength for the school community. Supported by an experienced and dynamic Executive Board, the committees saw well-researched arguments and confident diplomacy throughout the conference. The event concluded with a grand award and felicitation ceremony honouring excellence, effort and enthusiasm. The collective contribution of delegates, organisers, Executive Board members and coordinators ensured that the inaugural edition of RIMTMUN was a resounding success, transforming a vision into a promising legacy.

