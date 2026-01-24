DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / First edition of RIMTMUN-2026 at RIMT World School, Manimajra

First edition of RIMTMUN-2026 at RIMT World School, Manimajra

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:52 AM Jan 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The first edition of RIMTMUN 2026, themed on the electrifying world of 'Stranger Things', unfolded as a spectacular two-day celebration of diplomacy, debate and youth leadership at RIMT World School, Manimajra. With the participation of over 350 delegates from reputed schools across the Tricity, the event set a remarkable benchmark in its very first year. The conference featured 11 diverse and engaging committees, including UNHRC, UNCSW, UNICEF, AIPPM, HCC, Bollywood Cabinet, Stranger Things Committee, ITHSP, IPL 1, IPL 2 and IP, each witnessing intense discussions, critical thinking and passionate deliberations over two days. The opening ceremony was graced by the chief guest, Vivek Atray, a renowned motivational and TEDx speaker, whose address inspired young delegates to think beyond boundaries. The event was further enriched by the words of the principal, Rajni Wasan, whose guidance continues to be a source of strength for the school community. Supported by an experienced and dynamic Executive Board, the committees saw well-researched arguments and confident diplomacy throughout the conference. The event concluded with a grand award and felicitation ceremony honouring excellence, effort and enthusiasm. The collective contribution of delegates, organisers, Executive Board members and coordinators ensured that the inaugural edition of RIMTMUN was a resounding success, transforming a vision into a promising legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts