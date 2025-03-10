Firstep Montessori School, Panchkula

An annual sports event - Sporty Feet - was organised by the school at its head branch in Sector 7 Panchkula. The event was for its youngest students and their parents. The event, like every year, was filled with fun stations and races arranged for tiny tots and their parents. Through this event, the school celebrated teamwork between the toddlers and their parents as they participated in exciting races and sports stations. The parent-toddler teams were seen exhibiting their physical abilities and parent-child mentorship, all in non-competitive fun manner.