Firstep Montessori School, Panchkula

An annual sports event - Sporty Feet - was organised by the school at its head branch in Sector 7 Panchkula. The event was for its youngest students and their parents. The event, like every year, was filled with fun...
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 10, 2025 IST
An annual sports event - Sporty Feet - was organised by the school at its head branch in Sector 7 Panchkula. The event was for its youngest students and their parents. The event, like every year, was filled with fun stations and races arranged for tiny tots and their parents. Through this event, the school celebrated teamwork between the toddlers and their parents as they participated in exciting races and sports stations. The parent-toddler teams were seen exhibiting their physical abilities and parent-child mentorship, all in non-competitive fun manner.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

