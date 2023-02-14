Five-day career fest begins at The Tribune School, Sector 29, Chandigarh

The school launched its first career fest on February 13, which will continue till February 17. Trustees of The Tribune Justice SS Sodhi and Gurbachan Jagat, along with members of the school management committee Chand Nehru, Daman Duggal and Anuradha Dua, inaugurated the event, which was open for parents and students of Classes IX and X.

Students, parents attend a session on career counselling at the school.

Principal Vandana Saxena, in her keynote address, spoke on the importance and role of counselling sessions provided at the school.

Students Leisha and Shivam gave information on projects that the school counselling cell had initiated — Anti-Tobacco Project, Anti-Bullying Programme, Kindness Wall, POCSO and Sex Education, Menstrual Hygiene and Personality Development.

Aadi Garg

Chand Nehru spoke about how the institution had evolved over the years with regard to infrastructure and extracurricular activities like yoga, art, music, sports and counselling. She said these activities played an important role in shaping the overall personality of students.

Aadi Garg (inset), a career counsellor and the resource person for the day, guided students on building their strengths. He spoke on the importance of knowing one's interests and aptitude for choosing the right career option. He made the students aware of various career fields and emerging trends. He encouraged the students to identify their strengths and spoke on various techniques that they could adopt to become a better version of themselves. Thereafter, he answered queries put up by students and parents.