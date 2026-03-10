DT
Home / The School Tribune / Floral Festival organised

Floral Festival organised

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:25 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
The Baba Sewa Singh Eco Club of Goodwill International School, Dhadiala Natt, organised a Floral Festival on the school campus with great enthusiasm. The event witnessed the participation of more than 200 students from Nursery to Class X. Akashpreet Singh, patron of the Eco Club, informed that students brought a wide variety of flowers and plants from their homes and displayed them beautifully. The festival aimed to educate students about different types of flowers and plants while encouraging their interest in nature and gardening. The campus looked vibrant and colourful as students showcased decorative plants and blooming flowers. The activity helped students learn about the importance of greenery and environmental conservation. Members of the school management and staff, including Chairman Gurdial Singh and Director-Principal Jasbinder Kaur, attended the event. They appreciated the students for their enthusiastic participation and encouraged them to take care of plants and contribute to protecting the environment. During the festival, students were also informed about the importance of flowers in daily life and their role in keeping the environment clean and beautiful. The school management stated that such activities help develop creativity among students and increase their awareness about nature and environmental conservation.

