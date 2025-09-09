DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Fogging machine donated

Fogging machine donated

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, donated a fogging machine to Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Adampur. On behalf of the administration, Gurpreet Singh and Jagjeet Singh visited the school to receive the machine. Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon expressed said the school, besides imparting quality education, has always taken steps to serve society. The donation of the fogging machine is yet another effort toward safeguarding public health and sanitation. This noble gesture was warmly appreciated by the local administration and residents, who lauded the school’s continuous contribution to community service.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts