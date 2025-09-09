Fogging machine donated

Emm Aar International School, Adampur, donated a fogging machine to Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Adampur. On behalf of the administration, Gurpreet Singh and Jagjeet Singh visited the school to receive the machine. Chairman Dr Sarav Mohan Tandon expressed said the school, besides imparting quality education, has always taken steps to serve society. The donation of the fogging machine is yet another effort toward safeguarding public health and sanitation. This noble gesture was warmly appreciated by the local administration and residents, who lauded the school’s continuous contribution to community service.

