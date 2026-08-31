Folk dance competition organised

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Bharariwal, Amritsar, organised a vibrant folk dance competition for students of classes IX to XII, celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage. Students presented colourful and energetic performances featuring traditional dance forms, showcasing creativity, confidence, coordination and teamwork. The event provided a platform for artistic expression while encouraging appreciation of India’s diverse folk traditions. Director Fr Dominic and Principal Fr Suresh Mathew appreciated the participants’ dedication and performances, encouraging greater participation in cultural and co-curricular activities.

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