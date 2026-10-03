Folk music programme organised

St Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, in collaboration with SPIC MACAY, hosted a captivating folk music programme celebrating the rich heritage of Indian classical and Rajasthani folk music on its campus. The programme featured renowned Rajasthani folk musician Bhungar Khan and his accompanying artistes, who presented the vibrant musical traditions of the Langa and Manganiyar communities. Through the soulful sounds of traditional instruments such as the kartal, sarangi, khayanchha, dholak and harmonium, the artistes transported the audience into the colourful world of Rajasthan’s rich musical legacy. The artistes enthralled the audience with soulful renditions of traditional compositions, including ‘Kesariya Balam’, ‘Mera Satguru Aangan Aaya’ and ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’. The rhythmic beats of the dholak soon resonated with the enthusiastic applause of the students, creating a delightful and spontaneous confluence of rhythm and participation. The programme also offered students an enriching glimpse into the nuances and traditions of Rajasthani folk music. Adding to the vibrancy of the occasion, students joined the artistes in singing, making the experience both interactive and memorable. Students from classes VI to IX enthusiastically interacted with the artistes and posed insightful questions about music, instruments and their artistic journey. The artistes responded with warmth and simplicity, making the interaction highly engaging and informative. The school felicitated the artistes by presenting them with Swami Vivekananda’s literature, a memento and a shawl as a gesture of appreciation and gratitude. The school expressed its heartfelt gratitude to SPIC MACAY, Chandigarh, and the artistes for bringing the rich cultural heritage of Rajasthan to the school campus.
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