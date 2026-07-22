Follow a middle path for social media

Whether “social media is a boon or bane” is an ongoing debate. People have divided opinions on this topic. The positive folk say that social media has become an indispensable part of everyday life, especially for young people. It helps us stay connected, learn new things, and express our ideas. Some, on the other hand, choose to believe that exposure to social media raises serious concerns such as cyber bullying, online addictions, exposure to age inappropriate content, and its bad impact on mental health, etc.

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To understand whether banning social media for those under 16 is the right decision or not, it is important to examine both its advantages and disadvantages.

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We live in a world where children are vulnerable to all kinds of harm and dangers. Those under 16 years of age are still developing emotionally and may not be mature enough to handle the pressures of social media. However, they spend most of their free time scrolling reels, playing online games or watching television. In the bargain, they isolate themselves, and end up with academic failures, mental health issues and lifestyle-related diseases. Many teenagers also face cyber bullying, online scams, and unrealistic beauty standards, which lead to stress, anxiety, low self-esteem and depression. They end up in counselling sessions and struggle with maladjustment issues. A ban could protect young users from these risks and encourage them to spend quality time with family, friends, sports, and other productive activities.

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On the other hand, many believe that a complete ban is neither practical nor necessary as social media is a valuable platform for learning, creativity, and communication. Many teenagers use social media to learn new hobbies. It helps them in finding jobs and building a network of people. Many small businesses and young entrepreneurs use social media to promote their work. Social media also helps talented young people to become content creators and influencers, allowing them to showcase their abilities, earn money, and entertain others. Moreover, social media helps in fast communication, especially during emergencies or important events.

In conclusion, I would go with Buddha’s dictum of following a middle path. Instead of a complete ban, let children get proper guidance from parents and schools on the responsible use of social media, which would be more effective in helping teenagers use these platforms safely and wisely.

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As Erik Qualman rightly said, “We don’t have a choice on whether we use social media, the question is how well we do it.”

The writer is a student of XI-D, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh