For a better tomorrow

Someone has rightly said, "NCC teaches us that every challenge is an opportunity to rise, every hardship a chance to grow and every sacrifice a step towards a greater cause." The National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a youth development programme that operates in India with the primary objective of making the youth future-ready. It was established on April 16, 1948 under the NCC Act of 1948.

In a world which constantly demands effective leaders, the NCC acts as a training ground where students can learn how to lead with integrity, cooperation and strong sense of responsibility. They learn how to make collective efforts towards a cause. By participating in the NCC activities, students develop a deep sense of appreciation for the values that define the nation.

Today, the NCC plays a significant role in many schools and colleges all over India, offering a structured programme aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism and leadership among the youth.

I believe that it serves as an invaluable platform for the holistic development of the students. As the youth enters the complex modern world, it becomes increasingly important to equip them not only with academic knowledge, but also with the life skills and values that will shape them into responsible citizens and future leaders.

The NCC develops a sense of order among students. The participants learn how to follow a structured routine, adhere to rules and understand the importance of being on time. These are the qualities that are not only essential for success in the Armed Forces, but also for success in any sphere of life. The NCC promotes physical fitness and emphasises on outdoor activities which contribute towards the well-being of the students. Through various community service initiatives, it encourages cadets to work towards social causes. But it must also be noted that it is voluntary and forcing students to participate could lead to a lack of enthusiasm among them.

The holistic development facilitated by the NCC is crucial in nurturing individuals capable of making positive contributions to the society and I strongly believe that the vast advantages of the NCC overshadows its disadvantages. Hence, the NCC should be made compulsory in schools for a better tomorrow.

Riya Nijhawan, Class XI, Ryan International School, Sector 49, Chandigarh

