Former Head Boy of Pinegrove School, Subathu, secures seat in IIM-Ahmedabad

Pranav Gupta, former Head Boy (2015-21), has added a gleaming feather to Pinegrove’s cap by securing a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, a milestone that stands as a testament to his brilliance, perseverance, and all-round development. Soft-spoken, thoughtful, industrious and a thorough gentleman, Pranav has always been an embodiment of quiet strength and deep intellect. His brilliance extended far beyond numbers. Pranav was truly an ideal student. The Three Gs’ of Grovians being “Good, Great and Godly”, aptly describe his personality. Apart from his exemplary behaviour and consistent academic performance, he is a remarkably gifted artist too. His sculptures and paintings reflect the sensitive and contemplative layers of his creative personality, often conveying profound messages with striking subtlety. He produced the first outdoor study of the school campus, and his mastery of oil painting and watercolours set new benchmarks in the Art Department. His sculpture of the ‘_Soccer Player_’ remains one of the most admired and iconic pieces of artwork on the campus. His father Deepak Gupta said, “Pranav’s accomplishments are a reflection of the quality education and principled leadership that Pinegrove consistently provided him.”

