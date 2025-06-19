DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Former Head Boy of Pinegrove School, Subathu, secures seat in IIM-Ahmedabad

Former Head Boy of Pinegrove School, Subathu, secures seat in IIM-Ahmedabad

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pranav Gupta, former Head Boy (2015-21), has added a gleaming feather to Pinegrove’s cap by securing a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, a milestone that stands as a testament to his brilliance, perseverance, and all-round development. Soft-spoken, thoughtful, industrious and a thorough gentleman, Pranav has always been an embodiment of quiet strength and deep intellect. His brilliance extended far beyond numbers. Pranav was truly an ideal student. The Three Gs’ of Grovians being “Good, Great and Godly”, aptly describe his personality. Apart from his exemplary behaviour and consistent academic performance, he is a remarkably gifted artist too. His sculptures and paintings reflect the sensitive and contemplative layers of his creative personality, often conveying profound messages with striking subtlety. He produced the first outdoor study of the school campus, and his mastery of oil painting and watercolours set new benchmarks in the Art Department. His sculpture of the ‘_Soccer Player_’ remains one of the most admired and iconic pieces of artwork on the campus. His father Deepak Gupta said, “Pranav’s accomplishments are a reflection of the quality education and principled leadership that Pinegrove consistently provided him.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts