Fort international School students visit Army station

The students of Fort International School, Hanumangarh, participated in an educational visit to an Indian Army military establishment. During the visit, Army officers and personnel provided detailed information about various weapons, military vehicles, training systems, discipline, operational procedures, and the glorious history of the Indian Army. The students had the opportunity to closely observe modern military equipment and weapons used by the Army. They also gained valuable insights into the daily life of soldiers, their working environment, and their vital role in safeguarding the nation. Army officials interacted with the students and informed them about various career opportunities available in the Indian Armed Forces, motivating them to contribute to the service of the nation.

The students described the visit as highly informative, educational, and inspiring. They expressed that the experience deepened their respect for the Indian Army and inspired many of them to consider serving the nation through the Armed Forces in the future. The school management, Deepankur Bansal Principal , and staff members expressed their gratitude to the Indian Army officers and personnel for providing a meaningful learning experience. They stated that educational visits of this nature play a significant role in personality development, career guidance, leadership building, discipline, and strengthening the spirit of patriotism among students. The school management further reaffirmed its commitment to organizing more such educational and inspirational programs in the future to provide students with practical exposure and valuable learning opportunities beyond the classroom.