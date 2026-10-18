fostering excellence: Blending smart tools with core values for students’ growth

Q. How would you summarise the school’s overall academic and co-curricular performance this past year?

The academic year has been encouraging, with our students demonstrating excellence in both academic and co-curricular pursuits. We achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in classes X and XII. In Class X, 34 out of 86 students scored above 90 per cent, including 17 who scored above 95 per cent. Beyond academics, students actively participated in leadership programmes, sports, cultural events and community initiatives.

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Q. What new teaching methods or EdTech tools did you introduce this year, and what impact have you seen?

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We integrate smart classrooms, multimedia presentations, digital learning resources, educational videos, interactive quizzes and online assessment tools to make learning engaging and effective. Virtual

simulations and digital content help simplify complex concepts, while project-based and collaborative learning encourage critical thinking. Guided by the SAMR model, we aim to use technology meaningfully, fostering curiosity, conceptual clarity and independent learning.

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Principal, The Gurukul, Zirakpur

Q. What specific steps has the school taken to ensure holistic learning-beyond academics-for students?

Holistic development is integral to our educational philosophy. Alongside academics, we provide opportunities through sports, performing and visual arts, skill-based clubs, student leadership programmes and community service. Initiatives such as environmental awareness drives and the Young Leaders Summit nurture empathy, teamwork, responsibility and leadership, helping students develop into confident, compassionate and socially conscious individuals.

Q. How are you addressing learning gaps or supporting students with different learning needs?

We use regular assessments, classroom observations and teacher feedback to identify individual learning gaps. Remedial support, additional practice, personalised guidance and differentiated classroom strategies help students progress at their own pace. For senior classes, focused academic support and performance reviews enable timely intervention. Our aim is to ensure that every learner feels supported, included and capable of improvement.

Q. Which initiatives have been rolled out for teacher training and professional development this year?

We believe that empowered teachers create empowered learners. Our professional development initiatives include in-house training, collaborative lesson planning, sharing effective classroom practices, and integrating competency-based and experiential pedagogy. We also emphasise continuous professional learning in alignment with CBSE requirements, including the prescribed 50 hours of teacher training, to strengthen teaching effectiveness and student engagement.

Q. How do you measure success beyond exam results-including student well-being and life skills?

We view success as the development of knowledgeable, confident, empathetic and responsible individuals. Alongside academic assessments, we observe students' participation, creativity, collaboration, leadership, communication and problem-solving abilities. Their involvement in sports, arts, environmental initiatives and community service also reflects their growth. Student well-being, emotional resilience, ethical values and everyday life skills remain equally important indicators of progress.

What are the top priorities for the school in the current academic year?

Our priorities are to strengthen competency-based and experiential learning, further personalise academic support to meet diverse learner needs, and expand opportunities for skill development and real-world exposure. We also aim to deepen technology integration, enhance teacher capacity and promote student well-being. Guided by our philosophy, 'Modernity with Traditions', we aspire to nurture future-ready learners rooted in strong values.