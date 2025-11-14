Foundation Day celebrated

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali, celebrated its 36th Foundation Day under the theme “Srishti – One Earth, One Planet”. The event served as a vibrant tribute to global unity and sustainability. The week-long festivities on the school campus highlighted the importance of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, inspiring students to become responsible global citizens. Through captivating performances, young students beautifully conveyed essential messages on quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, climate action, life below water, and life on land. Each presentation reflected the school’s commitment to raising awareness about building a sustainable, inclusive, and peaceful world. The event reminded everyone that protecting the planet is not just a duty but a shared responsibility. As young performers took the stage, their confidence and conviction delivered a powerful message — “We have only one Earth, one chance, and one responsibility to safeguard it”. Chairman AS Bajwa, addressing the gathering, said the 36th Foundation Day symbolises the school’s commitment to sustainability and preparing students for global challenges. Principal Preneet Sohal expressed immense pride in her students, who showcased the significance of these issues in an inspiring manner.

