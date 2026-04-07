Foundation Years Orientation Programme held

Smart Wonders School, Sector 71, Mohali, conducted the Foundation Years Orientation Programme, warmly welcoming parents and acquainting them with the school’s vision, curriculum, and approach to early childhood education. The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Academic Coordinator Manveen Mander shared insights into the daily schedule, learning experiences, and assessment practices designed to support the holistic development of young learners. Enrichment Head Sudeshna Sharma apprised the parents of the core activities and new enrichment initiatives aimed at nurturing creativity and ensuring a vibrant learning environment. Principal Ruchika Sharma addressed the gathering and highlighted the school’s policies along with the safety and security measures implemented to ensure a safe and nurturing environment. She also appreciated the enthusiastic participation of parents and emphasised their vital role in supporting their child’s educational journey. The programme concluded on a positive note, strengthening the partnership between parents and the school for a joyful and successful learning journey ahead.

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