Founder’s Day at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

53rd Founder's Day along with Baisakhi festival was celebrated at the school. The day began with the function, which commenced with the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib Path and was followed by Shabad Kirtan ,Kavishri and poetic recitation by students. The Punjabi faculty explained to the students about the importance of the day. The students were explained how the 10th Guru of the Sikhs, Guru Gobind Singh, created the Khalsa Panth at Anandpur Sahib to fight against injustice and protect the weaker sections from the atrocities of tyrant rulers of those times. In the second segment, the students showcased cultural programme in the auditorium. This programme included speeches, poetic recitations, songs, dances and power point presentations, which highlighted the accomplishments of the students in different spheres of life. The celebrations also included thea Punjabi dance. The birth anniversay of Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of Indian Constitution, was also commemorated. The Principal, Dr Anupkiran Kaur addressed the students. The Director, Shivalik Public Schools, Mr D S Bedi wished everybody Happy Baisakhi and Founder's Day . The function ended with the vote of thanks presented by Gurkiranjeet Nalwa , Principal, Shivalik Public School, Sector 41, Chandigarh.
