Founder's Day at St Joseph School, Ambala City

On April 19, the school celebrated its 33 Founder's Day on it premises. The school was established by Director Kiran Bannerjee. On the occasion, the students sang, danced and gave speeches. The senior students shared their experiences of their journey in the school. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held in which Aayat was accompanied by the Principal, Vice-Principal and the staff. The management congratulated everyone on the occasion. The Director said everyone should be happy and achieve their goals in life.