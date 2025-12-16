DT
Home / The School Tribune / Founder's Day celebrated

Founder’s Day celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
Modern Senior Secondary School, Patiala, celebrated its 78th Founder’s Day, paying tribute to its visionary founder, Sardar Mohan Singh, who established the school in 1948. This year’s celebration began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by a soulful recitation of the ‘Ganesh Atharvashirsha’. Students presented an elegant Bharatanatyam dance and a serene ‘shabad’, adding cultural depth and devotion to the occasion. The highlight of the event was the conferment of the school’s prestigious annual awards recognising excellence in academics, sports, personal character, leadership and co-curricular pursuits. The school’s highest honour, the Vijay Rattan, was awarded to Kamana Sharma of Class IX for her exemplary contribution in the field of leadership, and to Vanshika, also of Class IX, for her outstanding achievements in co-curricular activities. The awards were presented by the school Chairman and grandson of the founder, Jujhar Singh, chief guest Dr Gurbinder Singh, Registrar of Thapar University, Patiala, and a proud alumnus of Modern School, and school Principal Manpreet Sharma. The celebration concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, leaving the audience inspired to carry forward the school’s tradition of vision, values and excellence.

