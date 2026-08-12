Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrated Founder's Day, paying tribute to its revered founder Shanti Swaroop Sharda. The programme was attended by Rajender, organising secretary, Vidya Bharati Punjab, members of the Sharda family, the school management and distinguished alumnus, advocate Nikunj. The celebration began with the lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana, followed by an inspiring address highlighting discipline, patriotism, dedication and sanskar. A havan yajna was performed in the presence of Principal PS Khimta. An interactive session with teachers focused on Vidya Bharati's educational vision, values and commitment to holistic education. The programme concluded with the Sukhinam Mantra.

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