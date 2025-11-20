DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Founder’s Day celebrated

Founder’s Day celebrated

TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga,  celebrated Founder’s Day and Prize Distribution Ceremony in a grand manner. Nina Tangri, Business Minister of Ontario, Canada, was the chief guest. During the ceremony, the students presented a theme choreography named ‘Guru, Google and Beyond’ which showed the journey of education from ancient times to the modern era. Apart from this, the students also presented colourful cultural programmes. At the end of the ceremony, the presentation of bhangra forced everyone to dance. Punjab Local Government and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Ravjot Singh was present. Local MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and former MLA Gurpartap Singh Wadala were also present in the ceremony.

