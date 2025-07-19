Free dental check-up camp organised

Holy Mary’s School, Banur, in association with Gian Sagar Dental College and Hospital, Jhansla, organised a free dental check-up camp for all its students and their parents. The camp was held on the school premises. A team of doctors and nurses, led by Dr Diljot Kaur, arrived in a mobile dental van, fully equipped to offer on-site dental care and consultations. The initiative aimed to raise awareness about oral hygiene and ensure early detection of dental issues. Students and parents were given expert guidance on maintaining oral health, and many availed themselves of free consultations and check-ups. The camp saw an enthusiastic turnout, reflecting the community’s commitment to health and well-being. Principal Dr Shiny Devassy expressed sincere gratitude to Dr Diljot Kaur and her medical team for their dedication and compassionate service.

