Home / The School Tribune / Free dental check-up organised

Free dental check-up organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
Simply Health Plus Pvt Ltd, in collaboration with Param Dental Clinic, organised a free dental check-up and awareness camp at Shivalik Public School, Patiala. The camp was conducted on the school premises for the students from Nursery to Class XII. The initiative aimed to promote oral hygiene, screen students for common dental issues, and spread awareness about preventive dental care at an early age. More than 250 students actively participated in the dental screenings, which were conducted by a team of expert dentists from Param Dental Clinic, Patiala. The medical team examined students thoroughly and highlighted common concerns such as plaque build-up and diet-related dental risks, while also guiding students on proper brushing techniques and healthy eating habits. Emphasising the importance of early intervention, the dental experts stated, “Early detection and healthy habits can prevent major dental problems.” The camp concluded with a strong message encouraging students to adopt lifelong dental care practices, reinforcing the belief that “Healthy smiles start early!” The initiative was widely appreciated by students and staff alike for its meaningful contribution to student health and well-being.

