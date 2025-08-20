free eye check-up camp at Alliance International School, Banur

Alliance International School, Banur, organised a free eye check-up camp for its students, covering classes from Nursery to Grade XII. The initiative aimed to promote eye health and early detection of vision-related concerns among children. The camp was conducted under the expert supervision of Dr Neha Khanna, an experienced ophthalmologist from Atmos Eye and Retina Centre. Each student underwent a thorough eye examination to ensure healthy vision and identify any issues requiring attention. The school management expressed its gratitude to Dr Khanna and the team from Atmos Eye and Retina Centre for their valuable time and service. Principal Brijesh Saxena said, “Our students are our top priority. Through such health camps, we ensure that they have the right support to grow and learn without physical hindrances. We are thankful to Dr Neha Khanna for her expertise and care.”

