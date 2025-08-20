DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / free eye check-up camp at Alliance International School, Banur

free eye check-up camp at Alliance International School, Banur

School notes
article_Author
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:27 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Alliance International School, Banur, organised a free eye check-up camp for its students, covering classes from Nursery to Grade XII. The initiative aimed to promote eye health and early detection of vision-related concerns among children. The camp was conducted under the expert supervision of Dr Neha Khanna, an experienced ophthalmologist from Atmos Eye and Retina Centre. Each student underwent a thorough eye examination to ensure healthy vision and identify any issues requiring attention. The school management expressed its gratitude to Dr Khanna and the team from Atmos Eye and Retina Centre for their valuable time and service. Principal Brijesh Saxena said, “Our students are our top priority. Through such health camps, we ensure that they have the right support to grow and learn without physical hindrances. We are thankful to Dr Neha Khanna for her expertise and care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts