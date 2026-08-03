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Home / The School Tribune / Free music awareness workshops for schools announced

Free music awareness workshops for schools announced

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:52 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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To promote music education, cultural values and holistic personality development among students, Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra, run by the Satyug Darshan Trust (Regd.), Bhupani, Faridabad, has launched a nationwide initiative to conduct free music awareness and interactive workshops in schools.

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The workshops aim to nurture students’ interest in Indian classical music, encourage creativity and introduce them to India's rich musical heritage while promoting moral and cultural values. According to the organisers, music is not merely an art form but a powerful medium for character building, discipline, self-confidence and spiritual growth.

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During the interactive sessions, students are introduced to the fundamentals of Indian music, including swara (notes), laya (rhythm), taal (beat), saptak (octave) and the importance of regular practice. Experts also explain the scientific and psychological benefits of music, its role in improving concentration and personality development, and the wide range of career opportunities available in the field.

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The workshops feature live musical demonstrations, interactive activities and question-and-answer sessions, enabling students to experience music in an engaging and inspiring manner while strengthening their connection with India's cultural traditions.

Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra operates 22 centres across India, all affiliated with the Prayag Sangeet Samiti, Prayagraj. Every year, thousands of students receive training under experienced faculty members, qualify in recognised music examinations and earn prestigious qualifications such as Prabhakar. Many alumni have gone on to become music teachers, radio and television artists, and professionals in reputed institutions.

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The organisers have invited school principals across the country to host these free workshops by scheduling a suitable date and time. Schools interested in organising a session may contact 87004 84455 to reserve a slot.

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