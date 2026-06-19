Fresher party organised

A grand fresher party was organised at Kids Kingdom Elementary School, the kindergarten wing of Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Nagrota Bagwan, to warmly welcome the tiny tots of the Nursery classes. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the school’s Director Anurag Gupta, and Principal Sapna Dogra. The programme began with a devotional prayer and the chanting of sacred mantras by the students. Thereafter, students of Senior KG-B presented a welcome song and warmly greeted the guests and parents. The Nursery A and Nursery B students introduced themselves through a fancy-dress presentation and recited beautiful rhymes. Students of Junior KG-B performed a delightful dance to the song “Aao Tumhein Chand Par Le Jaayein”. Similarly, Junior KG students captivated the audience with their performance on “Maa Dekhi Jab Se Duniya”. Senior KG students added enthusiasm to the programme through their impressive performances. Coordinator Kavita Gupta also informed parents about the important guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). Students of Junior KG-A performed an attractive dance on “Chale Jaise Hawaayein Sanan-Sanan”, while Junior KG-B won thunderous applause with their energetic performance on “Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche”. Senior KG-B students presented a lively qawwali and received appreciation. In the final segment of the programme, Senior KG-A students mesmerised the audience with their performance on “Chanda Ne Poocha Taaron Se”. Based on self-introduction, expression and rhyme recitation, the judging panel selected Parv (Nursery B) as Master Fresher and Swastika (Nursery B) as Miss Fresher. The title of Best Rhymer was awarded to Mitansh (Nursery A) and Himanshi (Nursery B). Tejas and Angel from Nursery B were selected for the Best Attire Award. At the conclusion of the programme, Director Anurag Gupta cut a cake with the children, making the celebration even more memorable.

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