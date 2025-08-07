DT
Friendship Day celebrations at Delhi Public School, Mohali

Friendship Day celebrations at Delhi Public School, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 07, 2025 IST
A special assembly to commemorate Friendship Day was held at Delhi Public School, Mohali, highlighting the significance of camaraderie and bonding among students. The event featured captivating performances and presentations that showcased timeless tales of friendship from Indian mythology. Students brought to life the iconic friendship of Krishna and Sudama and other legendary pairs, demonstrating the values of loyalty, empathy and trust that define true friendship. Through these stories, the students celebrated the spirit of friendship and its impact on personal growth and relationships.

