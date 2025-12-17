From Campus to Compassion: DPS International Hosts “Royal Christmas” Carnival

DPS International, Gurgaon, an IB continuum school, opened its campus for the lively "Royal Christmas" carnival to support Aliya Charitable Trust, a non-denominational nonprofit that provides critical medical aid and educational support to underprivileged children. Led by students, the event aimed to turn the school's values of empathy and international-mindedness into concrete help for those in need.

The day-long celebration brought together students, parents, alumni and the wider Gurgaon community for a joyful mix of amusement rides, food stalls serving global cuisines, games, student performances, artisanal crafts and interactive activities. Every element of the carnival was designed and managed by the school’s students and staff, reflecting the institution’s strong emphasis on service-as-action and community engagement.

Proceeds from the carnival will directly benefit Aliya Charitable Trust’s ongoing initiatives that include free eye-checkup camps, distribution of spectacles, prosthetic limbs for children, financial assistance for life-saving paediatric surgeries, vaccination drives and hygiene-awareness workshops in slums and villages.

Rima Singh, Head of School, DPS International, Gurgaon, noted, “Our Carnival truly reflects the spirit of the IB where students step forward to spread joy while responding to real needs around them. We are proud to walk alongside Aliya Charitable Trust in its commitment to ensuring that no child misses out on healthcare or education due to financial limitations,” she added.