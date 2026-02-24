From educators desk: Work and knowledge must go together to realise Viksit Bharat

The year 2025 brought heartening news for India: the nation has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy. This achievement fills every Indian with pride — pride in our democratic system, prudent financial management, robust educational institutions, visionary policymakers and above all, effective governance.

Significantly, this milestone coincides with the celebration of India’s 77th Republic Day, commemorating the adoption of our Constitution — a document that upholds justice, liberty, equality and fraternity not only for the citizens of India but as universal human ideals. The Constitution remains the driving force behind the ambitious vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 — a developed, self-reliant and prosperous India.

Economists suggest that achieving this vision will require sustained double-digit economic growth in the years ahead. Such growth, however, will not be possible without strengthening India’s human capital — the true engine of the economy. To power this engine effectively, a fundamental shift in our educational paradigm is essential: the systematic integration of robust vocational education and training at the school level.

Prior to the introduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, India’s education system was largely oriented towards academic achievement, often relegating vocational education to a secondary — and at times stigmatised — status. This imbalance created a widening gap between the aspirations of young people and the evolving demands of the 21st-century economy. NEP 2020 seeks to address this by introducing vocational and skills-based education from Class VI onwards, thereby aligning learning with practical competencies.

Today, India — like much of the world — faces a paradox: millions of young people seek employment, while industries and service sectors report an acute shortage of skilled workers. As one of the youngest nations globally, India is uniquely positioned to bridge this divide by cultivating a future-ready workforce capable of contributing to manufacturing, sustainable technologies and digital infrastructure — not only to meet domestic needs but also to serve global demand.

These sectors require a wide spectrum of skilled professionals: electricians, plumbers, master masons, healthcare assistants, artisan entrepreneurs, AI technicians, renewable energy mechanics, IT specialists and trained agriculturists. To meet this demand, NEP 2020 can serve as a guiding star, enabling the recognition of diverse talents and intelligences. By offering students greater choice and flexibility, the policy fosters an entrepreneurial mindset — encouraging young people not merely to seek employment, but to generate it. India must, therefore, nurture a cultural shift: from producing job seekers to empowering job creators. Such transformation is achievable only through meaningful investment in vocational and skills education. In the words of Mahatma Gandhi, education equips individuals with the skills and attitudes necessary to adapt to changing circumstances and to contribute creatively to social progress. “Work and knowledge should go together.” If India is to realise the clarion call of Viksit Bharat 2047, it must invest decisively in its youth — transforming them into skilled, confident and innovative human capital capable of shaping the nation’s future.