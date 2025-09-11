From grammar to greatness

I never really believed those sayings about “teachers changing lives.” To me, teachers were simply people who explained lessons, checked homework and kept order in class. That was it — or so I thought. Everything changed when I met my English teacher, Akanksha. She didn’t just teach — she transformed our classroom into a space filled with laughter, curiosity, and comfort.

Back in classes IV and V, school often felt like a chore. I wasn’t always excited to attend lessons and would count the minutes until the bell rang. But Akanksha ma’am brought something special. Her teaching was humorous, witty and filled with warmth. Even the dullest grammar exercise became a fun puzzle to solve. When she read stories, they weren’t just words — they became living adventures we could feel and explore. What truly set her apart was her ability to make every student feel safe and heard. In her class, there was no fear of making mistakes. She welcomed questions and encouraged curiosity, turning confusion into discovery. That kind of environment is rare, and it made a huge difference.

Her classes were never just about finishing the syllabus. They were about engaging us, making us think, and helping us enjoy the process of learning. Personally, she was much more than just my English teacher — she was a source of happiness during my school days. She managed to balance discipline with kindness, seriousness with humour and learning with fun, all in one go.

Now, as a Class VII student, I still walk into her classroom when I need help, and each visit reminds me why she remains one of the most inspiring people in my life. Teachers like her don’t just teach — they shape lives. And that kind of influence stays with you.

Samaira Vashist, Class VII, Saupin’s School, Chandigarh