DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / From grammar to greatness

From grammar to greatness

The teacher who inspired me the most
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
the cute manga style girl
Advertisement

I never really believed those sayings about “teachers changing lives.” To me, teachers were simply people who explained lessons, checked homework and kept order in class. That was it — or so I thought. Everything changed when I met my English teacher, Akanksha. She didn’t just teach — she transformed our classroom into a space filled with laughter, curiosity, and comfort.

Advertisement

Back in classes IV and V, school often felt like a chore. I wasn’t always excited to attend lessons and would count the minutes until the bell rang. But Akanksha ma’am brought something special. Her teaching was humorous, witty and filled with warmth. Even the dullest grammar exercise became a fun puzzle to solve. When she read stories, they weren’t just words — they became living adventures we could feel and explore. What truly set her apart was her ability to make every student feel safe and heard. In her class, there was no fear of making mistakes. She welcomed questions and encouraged curiosity, turning confusion into discovery. That kind of environment is rare, and it made a huge difference.

Her classes were never just about finishing the syllabus. They were about engaging us, making us think, and helping us enjoy the process of learning. Personally, she was much more than just my English teacher — she was a source of happiness during my school days. She managed to balance discipline with kindness, seriousness with humour and learning with fun, all in one go.

Advertisement

Now, as a Class VII student, I still walk into her classroom when I need help, and each visit reminds me why she remains one of the most inspiring people in my life. Teachers like her don’t just teach — they shape lives. And that kind of influence stays with you.

Samaira Vashist, Class VII, Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts