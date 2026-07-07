From lecturers to facilitators: How AI is redefining the Indian teacher

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future concept in Indian education — it is actively changing how lessons are planned, delivered and experienced. Leading this charge is ViewSonic, which is transforming traditional classrooms into intelligent learning hubs by equipping over 200 domestic partner networks and schools with next-generation display hardware and ecosystem software. In a candid conversation,

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, shares insight into how Indian schools are integrating AI, why teacher skilling is the backbone of this transformation, and what the future holds for digital-first classrooms across the country.

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Why is teacher skilling becoming critical to India’s AI-led education transformation?

Teacher upskilling is vital to India’s AI-driven education transformation as technology alone cannot improve learning outcomes. As AI-powered ViewBoard interactive displays and digital tools become central to classrooms, educators need the skills to use them effectively. Combining AI-enabled technology with continuous professional development empowers teachers to create engaging, collaborative and future-ready learning experiences for every student.

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AI tools are increasingly entering classrooms. How are these technologies changing the day-to-day role of teachers?

AI-powered tools are transforming teachers from content creators into learning facilitators. Features such as lesson generators, AI Mind Maps and voice-assisted teaching automate routine tasks, reduce preparation time and personalise learning. Rather than replacing teachers, AI acts as a powerful assistant, enabling educators to focus on student engagement, critical thinking and individualised support, ultimately improving learning outcomes.

What is driving stronger smart classroom adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

Smart classroom adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities is accelerating, driven by improved digital infrastructure, government initiatives and growing demand for technology-enabled education. Schools are investing in interactive displays and AI-powered teaching tools to enhance engagement and learning outcomes. They also aim to deliver metro-quality learning experiences while equipping teachers with intuitive, future-ready classroom technology.

Are Indian schools truly ready for large-scale AI integration in classrooms?

Indian schools are entering the next phase of digital transformation, with AI emerging as a natural progression. As smart classrooms become mainstream, educators seek technologies that make teaching more intelligent, personalised and efficient. AI is increasingly supporting lesson planning, content discovery and collaboration, shifting the focus from adoption to how quickly schools can harness it to enhance learning outcomes.

How is ViewSonic helping educators adapt to AI-enabled teaching environments?

ViewSonic is supporting educators in adapting to AI-enabled classrooms with its AI-powered ViewBoard interactive displays. Features including Ask AI, AI Mind Map, AI Painter and Video Pilot simplify lesson preparation and content delivery. Meanwhile, Circle Go, Calculator Pro and Live Subtitle promote personalised learning, accessibility and collaboration, enabling teachers to deliver more engaging and effective classroom experiences.

What will define the next phase of digital learning adoption in India over the next 3-5 years?

The next phase of digital learning in India will be shaped by the convergence of AI, interactive technologies and teacher empowerment. Schools will move beyond basic digitisation towards intelligent learning environments that support personalised instruction, real-time collaboration and data-driven insights. AI-powered solutions, improved accessibility and continuous teacher upskilling will drive more inclusive, engaging and future-ready education.