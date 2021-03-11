From pain to pleasure

Staying at home for a long time is the toughest thing for a school-going student. But it was something that each school kid had to face over the past two years.

Schools were closed and the entire lifestyle changed due to the pandemic. I had study by means like social networking, online classes and self study.

Everybody heaved a sigh of relief when life came back on track almost after two years. Schools were opened, but this time with a lot of change. Wearing masks become necessary for everyone. Social distancing became a part of our daily life. The style of meeting friends, classmates has also changed. Hugging each other, shaking hands and sharing food is no longer allowed.

Exchanging things and playing together too, is no more a part of student life. Even the refreshment corner like canteen has got affected.

Everyone has to carry his own meals and water bottles as common place for drinking water was closed. The social bond between students and teachers has also weakened. Students are instructed to sit separately on desks to keep everyone safe.

The fear of the pandemic was so deadly that everyone changed his lifestyle like sanitizing hands frequently, keeping hygiene, wearing masks and using own things has become habit of everyone.

Though, the effect of pandemic is decreasing day-by-day, yet to stay safe, we should carry on with the habits we adopted during these times. Although the good days are approaching, but we should still follow safety measures.

Harleen Kaur, Class IX, Khalsa College Public School, GT Road, Amritsar