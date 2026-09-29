From tech-savvy to tech-smart: The new essential life skill for students

Technology has transformed the way children learn, communicate, and explore the world. From online classes and educational applications to social media and digital entertainment, the internet has become an integral part of a student’s life.

However, with these opportunities come risks that cannot be ignored.

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For young users, cybersecurity is no longer just a technical concept; it is an essential life skill.

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Children need to understand that the digital world, like the real world, requires awareness, responsibility, and caution.

Navigating risks

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Students should be taught to protect their personal information and never share passwords, OTPs, photographs, addresses, or other private details with unknown individuals.

They should learn to recognize suspicious links, fake profiles, misleading messages, and online scams rather than clicking or responding impulsively.

A simple habit of "Stop, Think, and Verify" can prevent many digital mishaps.

Another important concern is cyberbullying. Hurtful comments, inappropriate messages, or sharing someone's photograph without permission can have a serious emotional impact.

Children must understand that respect and kindness are equally important in the virtual world.

The role of guidance

Parents and teachers also have an important role to play. Instead of simply restricting children's use of technology, they should guide them toward safe, balanced, and responsible digital behavior.

Open communication can encourage children to report anything unusual or uncomfortable without fear.

The goal should not be to keep children away from technology, but to empower them to use it wisely.

A digitally aware child is better prepared to learn, create, communicate, and contribute safely in the modern world. Let us teach our children not just how to use the internet, but how to use it responsibly.

The writer is a teacher at GMSSS Raipur Kalan, Chandigarh