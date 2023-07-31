Full Moon on clear dark night

The full moon on a clear dark night

Glowing majestically

Against a backdrop of deep blue velvet

The stars dancing

Given life by their dark stage

We lie there, staring up

Drinking in this magic

Feeling it pour through our veins

Quenching our souls

Peace flows becoming one

The universe together

Inseparable by magic

Anish Kumar , Class XI, AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi