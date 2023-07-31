Full Moon on clear dark night

The full moon on a clear dark night
Glowing majestically
Against a backdrop of deep blue velvet
The stars dancing
Given life by their dark stage
We lie there, staring up
Drinking in this magic
Feeling it pour through our veins
Quenching our souls
Peace flows becoming one
The universe together
Inseparable by magic
Anish Kumar , Class XI, AAR Jain Model Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi
