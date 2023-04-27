Fun activities on Earth Day celebrations at DPS, Ambala

The school celebrated Earth Day with a myriad of educational and fun activities on the theme 'Save earth, save life'. As Earth is the only planet where life is possible so it becomes the foremost responsibility of the human race to conserve environment. To mark the importance of the day, various activities were organised .Tiny tots participated in fancy dress competition. The students of the Primary section made best out of waste. Senior students participated in the inter-house quiz competition. Senior coordinator of the school Shweta Mehta explained the aims and objectives of celebrating Earth Day. Vice-Principal of the school urged all to become sensible consumers of natural resources.