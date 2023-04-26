Fun day for tiny tots at OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala

The National Kindergarten Day is celebrated on April 21 of every year. The day commemorates the birthday of Friedrich Wilhelm August Froebel, who was born in 1782 and started the first kindergarten in in Germany in 1837. The pre-primary wing of the school celebrated the Kindergarten Day with the teachers involving students in a plethora of activities such as story-telling, tug of war and other fun games.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes
His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...
Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative
Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities
PM Modi to participate in Quad summit in Sydney next month
It will be the first time Australia hosts the Quad Leaders’ ...
Operation Kaveri: 530 Indians evacuated from Sudan so far
India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and all the In...