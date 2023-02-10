Gairat wins golf tourney

Gairat Kaur Kahlon of Manav Rachna International School, Mohali, started the 2023 golf season with an impressive win in the North Zone IGU Junior and Sub Junior Tournament held at KEPTA Golf Course, Ambala Cantt, from January 27 to 29. After the first round, Gairat was trailing from the leader by three strokes. However, on the second day, with 3 birdies and 1 par, Gairat not only recovered the three-stroke trail but forced a play-off after completion of the second round. Gairat hit a straight drive to make it a par 4 in the first hole to steal the win.
