Gandhi Jayanti, Dasehra celebrated

Baby Convent School, Banur, organised a special assembly to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti and Dasehra, highlighting values of truth, non-violence, and compassion. Students showcased their talents through speeches, poems, and skits, while kindergarteners enjoyed a puppet show: The Play of Rama (Ram Leela). Principal Subeena Anand emphasised the importance of cultivating positive values and overcoming negative tendencies. The celebrations fostered unity, cultural appreciation, and moral values among students. The event was a grand success, with students and teachers coming together to celebrate these important festivals. It was a wonderful opportunity for students to learn about India’s rich cultural heritage and the significance of these festivals in promoting values of truth, love, and compassion. The school’s efforts to instil moral values and cultural awareness among students were evident throughout the celebrations.

