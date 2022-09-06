Ganesh Chaturthi at DC Model School, Panchkula

The Kindergarten sections of the school celebrated the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with gaiety and religious fervour. It is believed that Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, bestows his blessings on Earth during this festival and removes every obstacle. The tiny tots in the school enjoyed a movie related to the theme and had an insight of the significance of this festival. The purpose of the celebration was to let students stay rooted with Indian culture. Various interesting activities were also conducted for the students on this occasion. The students of Nursery participated in a group activity of colouring the picture of Lord Ganesha. Students of class Prep I were elated to make numerous faces of Ganesha with different leaves, whereas students of Prep II showcased their creativity making faces of Lord Ganesha with different shapes. The students symbolically conveyed a message to be eco-friendly to conserve environment. The efforts of the students in the activity were appreciated by the co-ordinator Nidhi Puri. Vice-Principal Deepika Bharadwaj felicitated everyone and said the true essence of Ganesh Chaturthi lies in the fact that the devotees worship Ganesha to rid their lives of all the sins and substitute them with knowledge and wisdom.