Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

Police Public School, Sector 48, Chandigarh, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with enthusiasm. Students from nursery to UKG were in their colourful dresses. They were dressed up as Lord Shiva, Ganesha and Parvati. There was a smile on everyone’s face. Principal Sarabjit Kaur appreciated all students.
