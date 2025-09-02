Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebration commenced with an inspiring speech delivered by a student representative, who emphasised the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi. Principal Komal Sharma highlighted the cultural importance of the festival, describing how it is a time for new beginnings and a moment to seek blessings for wisdom and prosperity. A traditional ‘pooja’, led by Principal Komal Sharma, was conducted. The principal and all staff members offered prayers and performed rituals to honour Lord Ganesha, fostering a sense of spirituality and community among the attendees. The atmosphere was filled with devotion.

