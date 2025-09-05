Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

The students of Class V at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a special assembly to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. The assembly featured a range of cultural performances, including devotional prayers, poems, dance, and pooja and aarti, all paying tribute to Lord Ganesha. The special assembly was a grand success, with the students showcasing their talents and celebrating the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. The event was well-received by the audience, and the students’ performances were appreciated by all.

