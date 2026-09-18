Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The celebration commenced with a soulful ‘Ganesh Vandana’, recited by students and staff members of the school. The serene and spiritual rendition created an atmosphere of positivity and reverence on the school premises. The celebration highlighted the significance of Lord Ganesha, the symbol of wisdom, prosperity and new beginnings. The Principal appreciated the sincere efforts of the students and staff members and encouraged everyone to embrace the values of wisdom, positivity and unity in their lives. The celebration concluded on a devotional note, leaving everyone with a sense of peace, joy and togetherness.

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