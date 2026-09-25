Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

Hansraj Public School, Sector 6, Panchkula, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with an engaging storytelling and puppet show for primary students. The experiential learning activity blended culture, creativity and meaningful learning. Through colourful puppets and animated narration, students learned about Lord Ganesha and values such as wisdom, perseverance, humility, respect for parents, courage and determination. Principal Jaya Bhardwaj highlighted the importance of connecting children with India’s rich cultural heritage through joyful, age-appropriate experiences. She emphasised balancing contemporary, activity-based learning with cultural roots. The enthusiastic participation of students made the celebration memorable and reinforced the school’s commitment to joyful, experiential and culturally rooted learning.

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