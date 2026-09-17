Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated at Delhi Public School, Mohali

Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at Delhi Public School, Mohali. The Prep I students presented a meaningful assembly highlighting the significance of the festival and the beautiful messages conveyed through different aspects associated with Lord Ganesha. A special moment was seeing a child dressed beautifully as Lord Ganesha, which added charm to the presentation. Through stories and discussions, the children learnt why Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated and about the values of wisdom, kindness, humility and perseverance associated with Lord Ganesha. Students from other classes also participated enthusiastically in creative craft activities. It was a joyful and enriching celebration that beautifully blended tradition, learning and creativity.

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