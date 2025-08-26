Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the little ones of LKG Rose of St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, presented a delightful assembly filled with devotion and joy. The children offered prayers through soulful songs, graceful dances and a short skit highlighting the importance of respecting and honouring parents, inspired by the story of Lord Ganesha. Their innocent performances created a festive atmosphere and beautifully conveyed the values of love, respect and togetherness.

