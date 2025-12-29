DT
Home / The School Tribune / Ganit Diwas celebrated

Ganit Diwas celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 29, 2025 IST
Hansraj Public School, Panchkula, celebrated Ganit Diwas to foster curiosity, understanding, and appreciation for mathematics among students. The celebration was thoughtfully aligned with NCERT learning outcomes, emphasising conceptual clarity, logical thinking, and real-life application of mathematical ideas. The day commenced with a special assembly that featured informative speeches highlighting the relevance of mathematics in daily life, an engaging quiz that tested analytical skills, and a poem recitation that beautifully expressed admiration for the subject. These activities encouraged students to view mathematics not merely as a subject, but as a language of reasoning and problem-solving. Classroom activities further enriched the celebration. Students participated enthusiastically in poster making, mathematical games and riddles, and role-play activities, creatively showcasing their understanding of concepts and reinforcing the idea of mathematics as the backbone of learning across disciplines. The activities promoted collaboration, critical thinking, and joyful learning. Addressing the students, Principal Jaya Bhardwaj emphasised the importance of developing a positive attitude towards mathematics and encouraged learners to explore the subject beyond textbooks.

