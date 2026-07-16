Ganit Vigyaan Mela organised

Gita Niketan Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised a Ganit Vigyaan Mela on its campus to showcase students’ projects in science and mathematics with the objective of promoting scientific temperament and logical thinking. A total of 225 science models were displayed on topics, including Friction – Friend or Foe, Motion, Atomic Structure, First Aid, Working of the Human Heart, Sensors and several innovative concepts. Around 120 mathematics models were also exhibited on themes such as Properties of Regular Polygons, Algebraic Identities, Trigonometry, Mensuration, 3D, Conic Sections and several other innovative concepts. Principal Narayan Singh congratulated the participants for their dedication.

Advertisement