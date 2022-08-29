Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The investiture ceremony of the student council for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at the school on August 25. The school was divided into four houses — Aqua, Ignis, Ventus and Terra. School Chairman Narendra Bindra accorded the badges to the student council and congratulated them. The school council office-bearers are: Namandeep Kaur - head girl, Aryan Walia - head boy, Saksham Sharma and Bhumi - sports captains, Bharat and Saloni - captains of Aqua house, Riya and Rudra – captains of Ignis house, Tushar and Aayushi – captains of Terra house, and Yuvraj and Dilpreet – captains of Ventus house. Apart from that vice-captains and prefects were also elected. All the newly elected members of the student council took the oath of fulfilling their responsibilities with determination. School Principal Mamta Verma felicitated the students and also advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
Some G23 leaders meet Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...