Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

The investiture ceremony of the student council for the academic session 2022-23 was solemnised at the school on August 25. The school was divided into four houses — Aqua, Ignis, Ventus and Terra. School Chairman Narendra Bindra accorded the badges to the student council and congratulated them. The school council office-bearers are: Namandeep Kaur - head girl, Aryan Walia - head boy, Saksham Sharma and Bhumi - sports captains, Bharat and Saloni - captains of Aqua house, Riya and Rudra – captains of Ignis house, Tushar and Aayushi – captains of Terra house, and Yuvraj and Dilpreet – captains of Ventus house. Apart from that vice-captains and prefects were also elected. All the newly elected members of the student council took the oath of fulfilling their responsibilities with determination. School Principal Mamta Verma felicitated the students and also advised them to be impartial and honest in discharging their duties.