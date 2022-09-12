Ganpati Convent School, Bilaspur

Teacher’s Day programme was organised by the management of the school. The celebration began with paying floral tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan by Meena, Principal Dr Mamta Verma Sachdeva and coordinators. Principal thanked all teachers for imparting wisdom, skill and knowledge and for being the guiding light for children. Teachers expressed their views on various topics. Different games such as musical chairs, completion of songs, dancing and singing were organised. The day ended with distribution of gifts and saplings as a token of appreciation to teachers for their invaluable service to the school.
